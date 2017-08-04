Power outages strike amid Friday storms: See hardest hit area

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Thousands of people are without electricity after storms hit Northeast Ohio early Friday morning.

The hardest-hit region regarding power outages is in Lorain County, according to FirstEnergy's outage map.

FirstEnergy estimates most power should be restored by 11 a.m.

Here are the outage stats as of 9:30 a.m.

- Lorain County: 5,246 outages

- Huron County: 4,321 outages

- Medina County: 1,498 outages

- Cuyahoga County: 961 outages

