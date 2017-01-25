Residents dig out from heavy snow in Iowa

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Body of fallen Cleveland officer escorted to funeral home
-
Officer helping on accident scene when hit
-
Ways To Save For Wednesday, Jan 25, 2017
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle
-
DASHCAM ' Police dog bites man in Akron
-
Noon weather forecast for January 25, 2017
-
Police seek suspect who struck, killed Cleveland officer
-
Final AM Weather For Wednesday, Jan 25, 2017
-
Ways to Save: Big Screen, Big Game TV Bargain
-
Madonna speaks at Women's March
More Stories
-
Beloved TV star Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80Jan 25, 2017, 3:18 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Cooler, snowier for a timeJan 15, 2016, 3:17 p.m.
-
WATCH | Akron: Police dog bites man during Facebook…Jan 25, 2017, 9:22 a.m.