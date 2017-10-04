Send us your fall photos

File photo.

CLEVELAND - Help us share the beauty of Fall 2017 around northeast Ohio.

Snap and send us those fall foliage photos for our "Your Take" gallery.

Click on the following link to upload your photos now: http://yourtake.wkyc.com/Account/SignIn

You can also post them on our WKYC Weather Twitter and Weather Warriors Facebook page, or use #3Weather on any social media platform.

© 2017 WKYC-TV