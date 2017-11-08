Several inches of snow possible for portions of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND -- Ugh.

The first wintry blast of the season could bring several inches of lake effect snow to portions of the WKYC viewing area late Thursday night and into Friday.

While most won’t have any accumulation, WKYC’s chief meteorologist Betsy Kling says parts of the primary snow belt could get anywhere from 2-4 inches.

It’s possible, according to Kling, for higher amounts where lake effect snow bands persist.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will dip into the 20s by Friday.

