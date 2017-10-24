Severe weather rolls through South Carolina Monday
The Carolinas have some cleaning up to do after being slammed by severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and flooding and possible tornadoes that flipped tractor-trailers and small planes, broke storefront windows and pushed one house off its foundation.
WKYC 5:30 PM. EDT October 24, 2017
