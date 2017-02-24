SHARE | Send us your lightning photos

Thunderstorms are expected late this evening and into early Saturday morning! A strong cold front will bring in the chance for rain and storms capable of damaging wind gusts after 10:00pm and last through the wee-early morning hours of Saturday.
We are seeing lightning across the area and some viewers have already submitted photos. Keep them coming via Twitter @wkyc or on our WKYC Facebook Page and we'll create a photo gallery of the best of them.
Live lightning from Edgewater. No filter, the bolts are too fast! ⚡️⚡️⚡️@clevemetroparks @wkyc @BetsyKling pic.twitter.com/Kwr8rNMXPy— Christopher (@themissingchris) February 25, 2017
Our "Chief" Betsy Kling captured this lightning blast and posted on her YouTube page.
Remember Betsy's advice...STAY WEATHER AWARE TONIGHT.
