Southern California to get third day of sweltering heat

Southern Californians are being warned of extreme fire danger as the region prepares to swelter through the third day of a heat wave.

LOS ANGELES - Southern Californians are being warned of extreme fire danger as the region prepares to swelter through the third day of a heat wave.



The National Weather Service says about 20 heat records were broken Tuesday, and Wednesday could see more records fall despite a slight overall dip in temperatures.



On Tuesday, it was 103 degrees at first pitch of Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Dodgers were hot, too, burning the Houston Astros 3-1.



Firefighters, already on high alert, jumped on blazes, quickly dousing most. A blaze in rural Ventura County burned through more than 100 acres of thick vegetation before crews managed to stop it from spreading.



The heat is a result of a high-pressure system and dry, scouring Santa Ana winds.

---

Follow the Channel 3 Weather Team on Twitter @wkycweather and on Facebook

© 2017 Associated Press