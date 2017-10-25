WKYC
Southern California to get third day of sweltering heat

Extra firefighters are on duty in Southern California with the risk of wildfires way up because of a record-breaking heat wave that could bring the hottest start to the World Series ever. (KNBC)

WKYC 5:03 PM. EDT October 25, 2017

LOS ANGELES - Southern Californians are being warned of extreme fire danger as the region prepares to swelter through the third day of a heat wave.

The National Weather Service says about 20 heat records were broken Tuesday, and Wednesday could see more records fall despite a slight overall dip in temperatures.

On Tuesday, it was 103 degrees at first pitch of Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Dodgers were hot, too, burning the Houston Astros 3-1.

Firefighters, already on high alert, jumped on blazes, quickly dousing most. A blaze in rural Ventura County burned through more than 100 acres of thick vegetation before crews managed to stop it from spreading.

The heat is a result of a high-pressure system and dry, scouring Santa Ana winds.

