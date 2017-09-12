Stay away, Jose: Hurricane meanders in open Atlantic

Hurricane Jose is meandering in the open Atlantic. For a storm-weary Florida, the storm should stay away. (Photo: 10Weather)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A storm-weary Florida doesn't need another tropical system.

Thankfully, Hurricane Jose doesn't pose a great threat at this time.

The 75 mph Category 1 storm is located some 495 miles northeast of the Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, advisory. It is moving southeast at 9 mph.

Its minimum central pressure is 985 mb.

The storm is looping around in the Atlantic Ocean at lethargic speed, driven by steering currents to its north and, later, the south.

It is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm into Friday before making its way toward Bermuda. However, the exact track into the weekend and beyond isn't yet known.

Because this time of year is considered the peak of hurricane season, pay attention to the forecast: it's worth staying aware and prepared.

