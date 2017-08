Aug. 4, 2017: A stormy burst ripped through a Bratenahl neighborhood. Multiple large trees were knocked down. (Photos: Shane Snider, WKYC-TV) (Photo: WKYC)

BRATENAHL -- A stormy burst ripped through a Bratenahl neighborhood early Friday morning.

WKYC’s cameras spotted multiple trees down in the 10300 block of Lakeshore Boulevard.

The storms also caused thousands of power outages.

See photos of the Bratenahl storm damage:

Friday’s forecast is calling for more scattered storm chances throughout Northeast Ohio.

