Storms cause minor damage in Trumbull County

Tornado Warnings hit Trumbull County

WKYC 12:29 AM. EDT August 18, 2017

TRUMBULL COUNTY - The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Trumbull County on Thursday evening. 

Officials there say damage was minimal, limited to downed trees and one power line.

The storm was near Warren and Cortland, NBC affiliate WFMJ reports that the tornado touched down near the village of Yankee Lake.

Several viewers shared photos with us on Twitter: 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


