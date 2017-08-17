Storms cause minor damage in Trumbull County

TRUMBULL COUNTY - The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Trumbull County on Thursday evening.
Officials there say damage was minimal, limited to downed trees and one power line.
The storm was near Warren and Cortland, NBC affiliate WFMJ reports that the tornado touched down near the village of Yankee Lake.
Several viewers shared photos with us on Twitter:
@wkyc pic.twitter.com/ZJMeu5do0Q— Paul Thomas (@Pthomas6993Paul) August 17, 2017
Viewer photos of #storms and #flooding in Ashtabula, Cortland, and Fowler areas #ohwx @wkyc @wkycweather pic.twitter.com/WpIoyffZ6X— Megan Gallagher (@MegtheNewsie) August 18, 2017
