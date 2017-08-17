Storms cause minor damage in Trumbull County

(Photo: Submitted by viewer Paul Thomas on Twitter)

TRUMBULL COUNTY - The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Trumbull County on Thursday evening.

Officials there say damage was minimal, limited to downed trees and one power line.

The storm was near Warren and Cortland, NBC affiliate WFMJ reports that the tornado touched down near the village of Yankee Lake.



