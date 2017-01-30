Storms preview sea-rise damage to California roads, cities

High waves in California. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO - Flooding and high surf in California are giving residents a preview of what sea rise is going to be like for the Pacific Coast state.



California, under Gov. Jerry Brown, is a leader in fighting climate change. But climate experts say this winter's storms are underscoring how much work even California has yet to do to prepare for sea rise.



Ecologist Fraser Shilling at the University of California, Davis says more damaging storms are the new normal with sea rise. And he says much of the state's infrastructure is insufficient for that new normal.



Climate-experts say at least $100 billion in property is in danger from sea rise, two-thirds of that in the San Francisco Bay. Bay area officials say regional leaders are just starting work to identify which at-risk highways, airports, landmarks or other structures should be rescued from rising water as oceans warm.

