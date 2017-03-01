Strong storms strike Northeast Ohio

March is roaring in like a lion with severe thunderstorms that woke many people up early Wednesday morning throughout the WKYC viewing area.

The National Weather Service had issued multiple weather alerts, including a tornado warning around 6 a.m. that was in effect for approximately 45 minutes in portions of Cuyahoga, Geauga, Summit and Portage counties.

Severe thunderstorm warnings and severe thunderstorm watches were also in effect for most of Northeast Ohio.

The University of Akron posted a warning on Twitter to its students as the storm approached around 6 a.m.

Tornado Warning issued. :: TORNADO WARNING issued for MAIN CAMPUS. Seek shelter at once, away from windows, on lowest level. — University of Akron (@uakron) March 1, 2017

The storm also knocked out electricity to thousands of people with downed power lines and other damage.

Meanwhile, several dozen schools were either closed or delayed due to the nasty conditions and power outages.

We carried live weather coverage on Facebook:

(© 2017 WKYC)