TEAM COVERAGE | Northeastern Ohio prepares for approaching snow

WKYC 7:53 PM. EDT March 13, 2017

Even though the start of spring is one week from today, we are waiting for the onset of snow as much of the area is under a Winter Storm Warning through Wednesday.

As the flurries are beginning to fly, our team is out in full force with everything you need to know. Monica Robins reports from Sheffield with some helpful tips when you are on the roadways during the snow.

Also, Drew Horansky was on the West Shoreway headed into Downtown Cleveland. How are crews preparing to deal with the blanket of snow and ice that we are expecting to receive?

And, Jasmine Monroe caught up with some snowball fighters in University Circle! 

 

