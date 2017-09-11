WKYC
The impact of Hurricane Irma: WKYC's Betsy Kling reports from Jacksonville

WKYC 7:14 PM. EDT September 11, 2017

JACKSONVILLE - WKYC Channel 3 has lent some of our team members to our sister station WTLV in Jacksonville to help cover Hurricane Irma. 

Former WTLV First Coast News meteorologist, now our 'Chief' here in Cleveland, Betsy Kling is among those in Jacksonville closely monitoring the flooding that's going on in that part of the state. 

Betsy joined Russ Mitchell for a rundown of what's happening in Jacksonville during Monday's WKYC Channel 3 News at 6. You can watch in the player above. 

Here are some of the tweets from Betsy from Monday: 

