The impact of Hurricane Irma: WKYC's Betsy Kling reports from Jacksonville

(Photo: WTLV)

JACKSONVILLE - WKYC Channel 3 has lent some of our team members to our sister station WTLV in Jacksonville to help cover Hurricane Irma.

Former WTLV First Coast News meteorologist, now our 'Chief' here in Cleveland, Betsy Kling is among those in Jacksonville closely monitoring the flooding that's going on in that part of the state.

Betsy joined Russ Mitchell for a rundown of what's happening in Jacksonville during Monday's WKYC Channel 3 News at 6. You can watch in the player above.

Here are some of the tweets from Betsy from Monday:

Flash flood emergency in Jacksonville. Monitoring generator situation.. Evac from WTLV station possible, but not imminent. #fcnstorm pic.twitter.com/QLb8IZuOS9 — Betsy Kling, Weather (@BetsyKling) September 11, 2017

The water isn't rising, but they are adding a little pad (more for good measure and emotional reassurance than act… https://t.co/tzX13TXNjZ pic.twitter.com/1h3AI9Spha — Betsy Kling, Weather (@BetsyKling) September 11, 2017

Our problem: Two big retention ponds that connect to the river are backed up. The river is at record flood, so the… https://t.co/ycdpbs6ked pic.twitter.com/xJZXljzoqQ — Betsy Kling, Weather (@BetsyKling) September 11, 2017

