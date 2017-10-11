Thousands continue to flee Puerto Rico for the mainland

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Carly Crash Story
-
11 pm weather forecast September 30 2017
-
More information about 3-year-old boy who fatally shot self in head
-
Willoughby Hills police officers in stable condition, suspect identified
-
This Year's Top Bedding Deal - The Deal Guy
-
Many questions in Mantua after Crestwood high school football program suspended
-
LEGO convention comes to Cleveland
-
Top 5 Fall Handbag Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Willoughby Hills Latest Info - Jasmine Monroe
-
Trump blasts Puerto Rican mayor after she begs for help
More Stories
-
LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Indians take on New York…Oct 11, 2017, 5:10 p.m.
-
Cleveland Indians reveal starting lineup for Game 5…Oct 11, 2017, 3:56 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Game on!Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.