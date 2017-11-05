Thousands of people are without power amid storms Sunday night

Thousands of people are without electricity after storms hit Northeast Ohio Sunday evening.
As of 6:15 p.m. the hardest-hit regions appears to be Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Medina Counties.
Outages can be tracked using the FirstEnergy's outage map.
FirstEnergy has not yet provided information on restoration times.
Here are outages as of 6:30 p.m.
Cuyahoga: 8,838 outages
Huron: 3,171 outages
Lorain : 6,865 outages
Medina: 10,8887 outages
Summit: 2,665 outages
Richland: 1,127 outages
