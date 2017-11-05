Thousands of people are without power amid storms Sunday night

Thousands of people are without electricity after storms hit Northeast Ohio Sunday evening.

As of 6:15 p.m. the hardest-hit regions appears to be Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Medina Counties.

Outages can be tracked using the FirstEnergy's outage map.

FirstEnergy has not yet provided information on restoration times.

Here are outages as of 6:30 p.m.

Cuyahoga: 8,838 outages

Huron: 3,171 outages

Lorain : 6,865 outages

Medina: 10,8887 outages

Summit: 2,665 outages

Richland: 1,127 outages

