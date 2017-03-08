Thousands without power amid strong winds

If you haven’t already done so yet, it might be a good idea to charge your cell phone now.

Power outages are expected throughout the day as Mother Nature’s windy attitude pounds Northeast Ohio.

FirstEnergy is reporting several thousand customers have lost power.

Outage numbers as of 12:15 p.m. Wednesday:

- Ashtabula County: 3,894 outages. Conneaut is the most-impacted area.

- Cuyahoga County: 3,755 outages. Parma is the most-impacted area.

- Geauga County: 2,449 outages. Claridon Township is the most-impacted area.

- Portage County: 1,205 outages. Hiram Township is the most-impacted area.

- Lorain County: 899 outages. Avon is the most-impacted area.

- Lake County: 828 outages. Leroy Township is the most-impacted area.

- Summit County: 754 outages. Akron is the most-impacted area.

We will update this story with fresh outage numbers as they become available.





