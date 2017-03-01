Thousands without power as strong storms sweep through Northeast Ohio

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Thousands of people are waking up without electricity Wednesday morning thanks to Mother Nature’s stormy attitude.

Here are the current outage numbers reported by FirstEnergy as of 6:35 a.m.

- Cuyahoga County: 9,273 outages; down from 9,698 outages

- Geauga County: 2,288 outages

- Summit County: 727 outages; down from 1,110 outages

- Ashtabula County: 526 outages

- Lorain County: 240 outages; down from 677 outages

- Portage County: 237 outages; down from 394 outages

- Medina County: 160 outages; down from 563 outages

MORE WEATHER COVERAGE

- FORECAST | Extended 7-day weather outlook

- DOWNLOAD | Free WKYC weather app

NOTE: These outage numbers will be updated throughout the morning, so check back frequently for the most recent information.

(© 2017 WKYC)