Thousands without power as strong storms sweep through Northeast Ohio

Thousands of people are waking up without electricity Wednesday morning thanks to Mother Nature’s stormy attitude.
Here are the current outage numbers reported by FirstEnergy as of 6:35 a.m.
- Cuyahoga County: 9,273 outages; down from 9,698 outages
- Geauga County: 2,288 outages
- Summit County: 727 outages; down from 1,110 outages
- Ashtabula County: 526 outages
- Lorain County: 240 outages; down from 677 outages
- Portage County: 237 outages; down from 394 outages
- Medina County: 160 outages; down from 563 outages
NOTE: These outage numbers will be updated throughout the morning, so check back frequently for the most recent information.
