Tips for extending your phone battery life

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Strongsville VFW says Browns games will no longer be shown there
-
You Won't Believe The Price Of These Handbags - The Deal Guy
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits, police investigating
-
The Investigator: Euclid officer uses force on handcuffed girl
-
Euclid officer involved in fatal Luke Stewart shooting placed on desk duty
-
Local cheerleading squad and coaches react to viral practice video
-
Protect your home from theft for $16 - The Deal Guy
-
The Investigator: Mother of teen thinks Euclid officer used excessive force
-
Bed bugs discovered at Parma Senior High School
-
Wayne County fighting back after KKK flyers emerge
More Stories
-
Battle for Cleveland: Candidates square off in…Aug 24, 2017, 3:10 p.m.
-
Amazon hiring for 2,000 jobs at new fulfillment…Aug 25, 2017, 10:23 a.m.
-
FORECAST | Cool weekend ahead filled with sunshineFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.