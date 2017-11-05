Close Tornado watch issued for several counties in Northeast Ohio WKYC 1:17 PM. EST November 05, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several counties in Northeast Ohio, Sunday. The watch is in effect until 7 p.m. The counties impacted are: Cuyahoga Holmes Medina Wayne #3weather Tweets © 2017 WKYC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Carly Crash Story 11 pm weather forecast September 30 2017 More information about 3-year-old boy who fatally shot self in head Willoughby Hills police officers in stable condition, suspect identified This Year's Top Bedding Deal - The Deal Guy Many questions in Mantua after Crestwood high school football program suspended LEGO convention comes to Cleveland Top 5 Fall Handbag Deals - The Deal Guy Willoughby Hills Latest Info - Jasmine Monroe Trump blasts Puerto Rican mayor after she begs for help More Stories FORECAST | Rain & Thunderstorms (Strong/Severe Possible) Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m. Children's Museum of Cleveland reopens in historic mansion Nov. 5, 2017, 10:53 a.m. Tornado watch issued for several counties in Northeast Ohio Nov. 5, 2017, 1:14 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs