WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 39 weather alerts
Close

Tornado watch issued for several counties in Northeast Ohio

WKYC 1:17 PM. EST November 05, 2017

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several counties in Northeast Ohio, Sunday. 

The watch is in effect until 7 p.m. 

The counties impacted are:

  • Cuyahoga
  • Holmes
  • Medina 
  • Wayne

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories