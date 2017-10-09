Tracking rain on New York City radar ahead of ALDS Game 4

(Photo: Al Bello, 2013 Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY - The Cleveland Indians are itching to close out the series to advance to the ALCS, but some rain over New York City might delay their chance.

The Indians and Yankees remain in New York City for Game 4 of the ALDS Monday night.

We're tracking the radar over New York and according to the National Weather Service, rain chances at first pitch at 7:08 p.m. are between 30 and 50 percent. Still, it's expected to rain through much of the afternoon.

NBC New York says the remnants from Hurricane Nate are reaching the Tri-State area today, meaning the heaviest rain will be around lunchtime. Those showers should taper off this evening, according to radar.

