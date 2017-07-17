Tropical Storm Don forms in Atlantic, takes aim on Caribbean islands

Tracking Don.

ropical storm watches and warnings have been posted for several Caribbean islands, including Barbados and Grenada. Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible on some of the islands.

As of 4 p.m. ET Monday, Don had sustained winds of 40 mph. It was located about 595 miles east of Trinidad and was moving to the west at 17 mph.

The storm is not forecast to develop into a hurricane and should dissipate after entering the Caribbean.

“Strong wind shear over the Caribbean will limit any further development,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Steve Travis said.

Don is the fourth named storm to form in the Atlantic Basin so far in 2017.

A second system over the Atlantic, located a few hundred miles farther to the east, also has a chance at development this week, AccuWeather said.

---

USA Today