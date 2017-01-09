WKYC
US had near record heat, costly weather disasters in 2016

Seth Borenstein, AP Science Writer , WKYC 4:02 PM. EST January 09, 2017

WASHINGTON - Meteorologists report that last year was one of the warmest and wildest weather years on record in the United States.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Monday that 2016 was the second hottest year in the U.S. as Alaska warmed dramatically and nighttime temperatures set a record.

The U.S. also notched its second highest number of weather disasters that cost at least $1 billion in damage: 15 separate ones together caused $46 billion in damage and 138 deaths.

The average temperature last year in the Lower 48 states was 54.9 degrees, nearly 3 degrees above the 20th Century average of 52. It's the 20th consecutive year that the United States was warmer than normal.

Only 2012's 55.3 degrees was warmer in the 122 years of U.S. record keeping.

---

