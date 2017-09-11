VIDEO: Car goes airborne after hitting tree

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Police stand together during pregame
-
WTSP Live Video
-
'He said that he's proud of me': Evie Clair on her dad
-
What you can do if you were hit in Equifax data breach
-
Top Deals Of Fashion Week 2017- The Deal Guy
-
Morning weather forecast for September 11, 2017
-
Betsy Kling reports from Jacksonville
-
WKYC Breaking Live Video
-
Afternoon weather forecast for September 11, 2017
-
Cleveland APL takes in Florida pets, reduces adoption fees
More Stories
-
Cleveland Indians roll to 19th straight win with…Sep 11, 2017, 10:23 p.m.
-
Hurricane Irma live blog: TECO - Restoration effort…Sep 11, 2017, 12:42 a.m.
-
Cleveland Mayoral Primary happening TuesdaySep 11, 2017, 11:31 p.m.