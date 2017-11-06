WKYC
Discussing Sunday's storms with the National Weather Service: video

WKYC 2:07 PM. EST November 06, 2017

CLEVELAND - Thousands of Northeast Ohioans are without power and many have suffered damage after severe storms rolled over the area Sunday.

As residents continue the clean-up of the storms' aftermath, many are wondering if any of the tornado warnings issued Sunday came to fruition.

WKYC met with the National Weather Service, which determines whether tornadoes touched down, to further discuss the storms.

