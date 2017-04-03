Weather across the nation on April 3, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Tomorrow will be a wet day in the Northeast as an extensive storm brings chilly wind and long-lasting, potential flooding rainfall to the Great Lakes, mid-Atlantic and much of New England.

The northern reaches of New England can expect wintry precipitation. Those in the Upper Midwest and southern U.S. can expect mainly dry weather. Another system gathering strength over the Rockies will bring rain to the central Plains as well as some potentially severe evening storms to Oklahoma.

Spring snow is expected to blanket Wyoming and Colorado, while high pressure ensures dry, calm and pleasant weather over the West Coast.



SPECIAL WEATHER



No new information for this time period.



WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS



No new information for this time period.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Monday 94 at Fort Myers, FL



National Low Monday 7 at West Yellowstone, MT



_____



Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

---

Follow the Channel 3 Weather Team on Twitter @wkycweather and on Facebook

© 2017 Associated Press