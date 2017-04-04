Weather across the nation on April 4, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

A large system moving into the eastern U.S. will spark another round of severe storms in the Ohio Valley and Southeast tomorrow.

Flash flooding, large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will again threaten areas from New Orleans to Atlanta, Nashville and Cincinnati. Rounds of cold rain and wind will plague the Midwest and parts of the central Plains, while those in the Northeast can expect a largely dry and pleasant day.

High pressure over the western half of the country will promote warmer and drier weather compared to recent days. Clouds and showers are anticipated to encroach into the Pacific Northwest coast.

SPECIAL WEATHER



No new information for this time period.



WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS



No new information for this time period.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Tuesday 97 at Carrizo Springs, TX



National Low Tuesday 5 at Stanley, ID



_____



Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

---

Follow the Channel 3 Weather Team on Twitter @wkycweather and on Facebook

© 2017 Associated Press