Weather across the nation on April 4, 2017

The Associated Press , WKYC 5:39 PM. EDT April 04, 2017

A large system moving into the eastern U.S. will spark another round of severe storms in the Ohio Valley and Southeast tomorrow.

Flash flooding, large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will again threaten areas from New Orleans to Atlanta, Nashville and Cincinnati. Rounds of cold rain and wind will plague the Midwest and parts of the central Plains, while those in the Northeast can expect a largely dry and pleasant day.

High pressure over the western half of the country will promote warmer and drier weather compared to recent days. Clouds and showers are anticipated to encroach into the Pacific Northwest coast. 

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 97 at Carrizo Springs, TX

National Low Tuesday 5 at Stanley, ID

