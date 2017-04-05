Weather across the nation on April 5, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

A powerful system moving into the northeastern U.S. will drench the Ohio Valley, Northeast and East Coast shores with thunderstorms, heavy rain and even some wintry precipitation tomorrow.

While lightning, hail and strong winds threaten Barrier Islands from Key West to the Jersey Shore, a crisp wind will batter the eastern half of the country.

High pressure over the center of the country will promote dry weather from the Mississippi River to the Rockies, while warm air surges into the western U.S.

The next Pacific storm will push into the Northwest, bringing wet and breezy weather to the region.

DAILY EXTREMES



National High Wednesday 95 at Plant City, FL



National Low Wednesday 3 at Leadville, CO



---

