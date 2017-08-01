Weather across the nation on August 1, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

The story tomorrow will be the dangerous and potentially record-breaking heat in the northwestern U.S.

Temperatures could reach all-time highs from Northern California to southern Washington, while these same readings in the Southwest fall closer to average.

The southern Sierras of California, Arizona and western New Mexico will again be threatened by lightning and flooding rainfall from late-day monsoonal storms. While showers and storms will dampen Texas and the Dakotas, much of the central Plains will remain dry.

High humidity in the northeastern quadrant of the country will promote showers and storms throughout the Midwest and Northeast, mainly during the afternoon.

The Gulf Coast, including the Florida Peninsula, can expect wet weather to continue as well.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Tuesday 108 at Needles, CA



National Low Tuesday 34 at Dillon, CO



