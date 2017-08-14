Weather across the nation on August 14, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

A quick-moving storm may trigger heavy and locally severe storms across the interior Northeast tomorrow.

Areas from Pennsylvania to Maine will be at greatest risk for gusty storms. Thunderstorms will also congregate across the South and southern mid-Atlantic.

Any downpour could trigger flooding on the local level. Steamy air is forecast to envelop the Central and Southern states prior to reaching the Northeast later in the week. The muggy conditions will give a boost to widespread thunderstorms across the Plains.

Storms could turn severe with damaging winds, hail, flooding and even an isolated tornado. Thunderstorms are forecast to become sparse across the interior West due to an intrusion of dry air.

Some sunshine and temperatures slightly below normal are in store west of the Rockies.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Monday 106 at Needles, CA



National Low Monday 30 at Chemult, OR



