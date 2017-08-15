Weather across the nation on August 15, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

With Hurricane Gert well out at sea by tomorrow, no impacts will be felt in the U.S., save rough rip currents along the East Coast.

A cold front dipping into the Northeast will make for a pleasant summer day in New England, while the rest of the eastern half of the country continues to experience warm and humid weather. While run-of-the-mill showers and storms are expected in the Carolinas and the rest of the Southeast, stronger storms will fire in the Midwest and central Plains.

Localized flooding could result from drenching downpours in any storm from Minneapolis to Wichita, Kansas. A generally unsettled weather day in the Plains will lead to spotty showers and thunderstorms throughout, as well.

Throughout much of the interior Northwest and Southwest, as well as along the West Coast, a seasonably warm, dry and generally pleasant day is in store.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Tuesday 102 at Orange Grove, TX



National Low Tuesday 30 at Meacham, OR



