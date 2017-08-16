Weather across the nation on August 16, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

While New Englanders enjoy another pleasant summer day tomorrow, an uptick in humidity will promote a cloudier day in the mid-Atlantic with the threat of afternoon storms.

Much of the Southeast and Midwest can anticipate late-day precipitation, in fact, though severe storms are most likely to fire in Indiana, Ohio and far eastern Michigan. Indianapolis, Columbus and Detroit are among the cities that could experience flooding downpours, frequent lightning and damaging winds in any storms.

While a large portion of the Plains can expect a dry and warmer day, western Texas and the High Plains could have spotty thunderstorm activity. Along and west of the Rockies, residents can enjoy a sunny and seasonably cooler Thursday.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Wednesday 101 at McAllen, TX



National Low Wednesday 30 at West Yellowstone, MT



