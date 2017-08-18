Weather across the nation on August 18, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

As one system departs the Northeast coast tomorrow, a second system will approach from the Ohio Valley.

Wet weather may linger along the New England coast while the rest of the Northeast Interstate 95 corridor drys out. A wave of showers and thunderstorms associated with the second system will sweep across the lower Great Lakes and into the central Appalachians.

As dry air punches into the interior Southeast, thunderstorms will continue to erupt along the Southeast and Gulf coasts and near the Arklatex. Flooding downpours will target South Florida as tropical moisture spreads northward. Very spotty thunderstorms are expected to ignite across the High Plains.

Most areas across the West and Midwest can expect a dry start to the weekend. Low clouds could start the day along the Pacific coast.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Friday 107 at Needles, CA



National Low Friday 32 at Leadville, CO



