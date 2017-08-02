WKYC
Weather across the nation on August 2, 2017

The Associated Press , WKYC 5:19 PM. EDT August 02, 2017

Numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop from the western Great Lakes to the central Appalachians and New England tomorrow.

Widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but the strongest thunderstorms could contain hail and high winds, especially near the Great Lakes.

A steady rain is forecast across Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan as cool, dry air invades the northern Plains.

Meanwhile, tropical moisture will trigger heavy thunderstorms and raise the risk of flooding along the I-10 corridor from southeastern Texas to Florida.

Most areas from the Red River Valley to the southern mid-Atlantic can expect a dry day. Pockets of thunderstorms will drench Southern California to New Mexico and Colorado.

A dangerous heat wave will continue in the Northwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 104 at Hanford, CA

National Low Wednesday 34 at Leadville, CO

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

 

© 2017 Associated Press

FORECAST | Umbrellas on Standby!

