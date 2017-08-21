Weather across the nation on August 21, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

A vigorous storm system will spark violent thunderstorms across much of the eastern United States tomorrow.

Damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours are forecast to target areas from the eastern Great Lakes, Ohio River Valley and mid-Mississippi Valley to the central Appalachians and interior mid-Atlantic.

Tree and property damage is likely, and travelers may face delays both on the roadways and at airports. Heavy rain will inundate northern New England while slow-moving drenching storms slam the south-central U.S.

Unseasonable heat and humidity will continue to bake the Southeast and West, but a discharge of fall-like air is in store for the Upper Midwest and northern Plains.

Afternoon storms will continue to raise the risk for flash flooding in the Four Corners region.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Monday 101 at Palm Springs, CA



National Low Monday 32 at Bodie State Park, CA



