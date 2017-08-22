Weather across the nation on August 22, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Cool, less humid air will sweep from the Midwest to the Northeast tomorrow.

The drier air will wipe away the stormy conditions across the Northeast, with only a few lingering showers near the coast. Humid air will hold on from the southern mid-Atlantic to the Deep South and into the South Central states, leading to widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Some of the strongest storms could produce sudden, gusty winds. Florida will face enhanced downpours and a localized threat for flooding as a tropical disturbance crosses the state. Sunny, pleasant conditions are in store across the Midwest and central Plains.

Thunderstorms will blossom in the afternoon over the Intermountain West, with heat continuing over the interior Northwest.



National High Tuesday 107 at Thermal, CA



National Low Tuesday 30 at West Yellowstone, MT



