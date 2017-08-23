Weather across the nation on August 23, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

An expansive area of high pressure will promote tranquil weather from the Midwest and central Plains to the Northeast and interior Southeast tomorrow.

Below-normal temperatures and low humidity will accompany the mainly calm conditions. There may be areas of spotty showers around the Great Lakes and central Appalachians as a reinforcing shot of cool air sweeps overhead.

Downpours are forecast to persist over Florida due to a nearby tropical disturbance as thunderstorms riddle the Gulf and Southeast coasts. Harvey will attempt to gather strength over the western Gulf of Mexico prior to threatening Texas with major flooding by week's end.

Heavy thunderstorms will blossom over the High Plains as spotty storms dot the mountains out West. Much of the rest of the West will be dry.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Wednesday 107 at Needles, CA



National Low Wednesday 29 at Bodie State Park, CA



