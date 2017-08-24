Weather across the nation on August 24, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Fall-like air more typical of late September than late August will stretch from the Upper Midwest to the Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic and Northeast tomorrow.

A tropical disturbance will continue to meander close to the Florida Peninsula, enhancing downpours and raising the risk for localized flash flooding. Harvey should be nearing landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast, potentially as a strengthening hurricane.

A destructive storm surge, dangerous rip currents, rough seas and damaging winds all threaten lives and property in southern Texas.

However, catastrophic flooding will be the most notable impact from Harvey, with some areas receiving over 20 inches of rain by the time the storm ends.

Power outages, property damage and washed-out roadways and bridges will be widespread in Harvey's wake.



National High Thursday 104 at Thermal, CA



National Low Thursday 30 at Crane Lake, MN



