Weather across the nation on August 25, 2017

Most areas from the mid-Mississippi Valley to the interior Southeast and northward to New England can expect another dry day with low humidity tomorrow.

Spotty showers may blossom over the Appalachians. Harvey will slowly press inland and likely stall across southeastern Texas with life-threatening flooding.

Winds will be strong enough to cause structural damage, tree damage and power outages. Coastal locations will be inundated with storm surge and beach erosion.

Enhanced downpours will persist over the Florida Peninsula as a tropical system lingers near the Southeast coast. Showers and thunderstorms will douse parts of the northern Plains and Midwest as a system sweeps through the region.

DAILY EXTREMES



National High Friday 108 at Needles, CA



National Low Friday 26 at Doe Lake, MI



