Weather across the nation on August 3, 2017

Thunderstorms will move eastward and threaten to turn severe from the eastern Great Lakes to the Ohio Valley tomorrow.

The most robust storms will contain strong winds that can knock down trees and power lines and produce hail and flooding downpours. Showers will linger across the western and central Great Lakes as refreshing air dives southeastward over the Midwest and central Plains.

Drenching storms in the Southeast will continue to raise the risk of flooding on the local level, especially along the Gulf coast. At the very least, travel disruptions can occur. Meanwhile, the Northwest will continue to endure one of the most extreme heat waves to bake the region in decades.

Locally heavy storms will pop up in the afternoon across the Southwest.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Thursday 104 at Red Bluff, CA



National Low Thursday 36 at Beach, ND



