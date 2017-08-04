Weather across the nation on August 4, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Less humid, September-like air will pour over the mid-Atlantic and Ohio and Tennessee valleys tomorrow.

Showers and thunderstorms will erupt along the leading edge of cooler air across New England. Downpours will continue near the Gulf and Southeast coasts with travel disruptions and localized flooding possible. Parts of the interior Southeast will begin to dry out.

A new storm is expected to emerge from the Rockies and trigger stormy conditions over the Central states.

Heavy and locally severe thunderstorms will drench parts of the northern and central Plains, while storms continue to riddle the Intermountain West.

DAILY EXTREMES



National High Friday 105 at Needles, CA



National Low Friday 35 at Leadville, CO



