Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Showers and thunderstorms will linger along part of the southern Atlantic coast today. A storm will slowly spin out to sea east of Florida. Much of the Southern and Eastern states can expect another unusually warm day.

Temperatures will challenge records that have held since the 1800s in some locations, even where clouds roll in. Showers will dampen areas from northern New England to part of the Ohio Valley as more substantial rain develops over the central Plains.

North of the rain area, a storm will help to focus heavy snow from part of the northern Rockies to the northern High Plains. While much of the Southwest can expect a dry day with sunshine, showers will dot coastal areas from Northern California to Washington with snow showers over the Cascades and northern Sierra Nevada.

SPECIAL WEATHER



No new information for this time period.



WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS



No new information for this time period.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Yesterday 95 at McAllen, TX



National Low Yesterday 8 at Stanley, ID

Weather across the nation on February 22, 2017.

---

Follow the Channel 3 Weather Team on Twitter @wkycweather and on Facebook

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.