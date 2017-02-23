Weather across the nation on February 23, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Unusual warmth will hold over much of the eastern third of the nation today with temperatures challenging record highs. A potent storm system will produce blizzard conditions over part of the Upper Midwest, where a foot of snow or more is forecast to fall in some places.

Showers and thunderstorms will extend southeast of the snow from the Mississippi Valley to New England. There is the potential for severe thunderstorms to erupt ahead of a push of colder air over parts of the Ohio Valley and lower Great Lakes region later in the day.

These storms with powerful wind gusts will push eastward over the Ohio Valley and lower lakes at night. More seasonable air will extend across the Plains as snow winds down over the northern Rockies. As rain brushes the coastal areas of the Northwest, much of the Southwest will be dry.

National High Yesterday 100 at Edinburg, TX



National Low Yesterday -3 at Lake Yellowstone, WY

