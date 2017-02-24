Weather across the nation on February 24, 2017

A strong push of cooler, more seasonable air will slice through the persistent record warmth from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast tomorrow.

Unseasonable warmth will hold firm along the Atlantic Seaboard before the cold rushes in at night. Soaking rain and gusty thunderstorms can erupt along the dividing line between the warm and cool air from New York to southern Virginia.

Spottier showers will dot New England before the steadiest rain arrives at night. Snow showers will accompany the cold push on the back side of the storm across the Great Lakes.

Most of the Central states will be dry but cooler as an area of high pressure sinks southward. Scattered snow will fall across the northern Plains. Occasional rain will dampen Northern California. Other areas of the West will be dry.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Friday 94 at McAllen, TX



National Low Friday -4 at Bridgeport, CA

