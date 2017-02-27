Weather across the nation on February 27, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Unseasonably warm air will make a quick return to the mid-Atlantic and southern New England tomorrow while continuing to bake the Southeast.

Showers will dampen the Ohio River Valley to the Tennessee River Valley, while strong, gusty thunderstorms erupt from the Midwest to the mid-Mississippi Valley and southern Plains late in the day. The most intense storms may produce damaging wind gusts, large hail and even a few tornadoes.

Residents in the paths of these storms should be alert for rapidly deteriorating conditions and be prepared to take shelter if necessary.

On the cold side of the storm system, snow will fly in the eastern Dakotas and northern Minnesota and accumulate several inches, creating slippery roadways and difficult driving conditions.

DAILY EXTREMES



National High Monday 91 at McAllen, TX



National Low Monday -12 at Wakefield, MI

