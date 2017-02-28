Weather across the nation on February 28, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

A multi-faceted storm system will track across the Great Lakes into the Northeast tomorrow and spark rain and thunderstorms across the northern mid-Atlantic and New England.

Record-breaking warmth will return to the mid-Atlantic and southern New England, while May-like temperatures persist across the Southeast. Strong, gusty thunderstorms are forecast to rumble through the Ohio and Tennessee River valleys during the morning hours before racing eastward into the mid-Atlantic during the afternoon.

The most intense storms could produce damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours, which can lead to downed trees, power lines and localized flooding. A swath of snow will streak eastward across the Upper Midwest and create slippery travel conditions for motorists.

DAILY EXTREMES



National High Tuesday 95 at McAllen, TX



National Low Tuesday -20 at Big Piney, WY

