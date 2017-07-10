Weather across the nation on July 10, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Warmer air and higher humidity will surge back into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast tomorrow, setting the stage for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot, steamy air centered over the Southeast will also promote scattered drenching thunderstorms. A frontal boundary draped across the Ohio Valley is forecast to trigger strong thunderstorms which can produce brief heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Another disturbance ejecting eastward into the northern Plains may trigger yet another complex of severe thunderstorms in the eastern Dakotas and western Minnesota.

Residents in these areas should move indoors at the first clap of thunder and keep a weather radio handy. Monsoonal moisture will continue to increase in the Southwest and aid firefighters in battling numerous ongoing wildfires.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Monday 108 at Needles, CA



National Low Monday 34 at Angel Fire, NM



