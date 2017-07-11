Weather across the nation on July 11, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

While those in northern New England can expect a pleasant day tomorrow, uncomfortable heat and humidity will continue to build into the mid-Atlantic and Midwest.

Afternoon storms will tap into this fuel, potentially growing severe over eastern Wisconsin, Chicagoland and much of Michigan. More run-of-the-mill showers and storms will douse the mid-Atlantic and Southern states, mainly during the afternoon.

Similarly, monsoon storms will tap into seasonal heat across the Four Corners states, bringing drenching rainfall and strong winds. Otherwise, those in the western and central U.S. can expect a largely dry and pleasantly warm day.



SPECIAL WEATHER



No new information for this time period.



WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS



No new information for this time period.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Tuesday 107 at Needles, CA



National Low Tuesday 31 at Climax, CO



_____



Copyright 2017 AccuWeather



---

Follow the Channel 3 Weather Team on Twitter @wkycweather and on Facebook

© 2017 Associated Press