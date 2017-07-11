WKYC
Weather across the nation on July 11, 2017

The Associated Press , WKYC 5:04 PM. EDT July 11, 2017

While those in northern New England can expect a pleasant day tomorrow, uncomfortable heat and humidity will continue to build into the mid-Atlantic and Midwest.

Afternoon storms will tap into this fuel, potentially growing severe over eastern Wisconsin, Chicagoland and much of Michigan. More run-of-the-mill showers and storms will douse the mid-Atlantic and Southern states, mainly during the afternoon.

Similarly, monsoon storms will tap into seasonal heat across the Four Corners states, bringing drenching rainfall and strong winds. Otherwise, those in the western and central U.S. can expect a largely dry and pleasantly warm day.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 107 at Needles, CA

National Low Tuesday 31 at Climax, CO

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather
 

 

