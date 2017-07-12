Weather across the nation on July 12, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Tomorrow will be another warm and humid day across much of the Northeast, but with the threat of more widespread, strong thunderstorms.

This sticky summertime weather will engulf areas from New England to the Midwest and Gulf Coast, though much of the Carolinas and Georgia can expect a dry day.

Storms are most likely to be severe throughout the Midwest. Afternoon storms are also likely throughout Colorado and New Mexico. Much of the central and western U.S. will otherwise be dry and hot.

Pleasantly cooler Pacific air is expected to infiltrate only the shores of California and coastal Plains of the Pacific Northwest. Inland, baking heat is expected to continue to exacerbate the wildfire threat.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Wednesday 111 at Needles, CA



National Low Wednesday 32 at Climax, CO



