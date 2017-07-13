Weather across the nation on July 13, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

A storm system will bring cool air and soaking rain to New England tomorrow.

South of the storm, heavy thunderstorms will slam areas from the Tennessee and Ohio River valleys to the mid-Atlantic. The strongest storms can produce damaging winds and locally heavy downpours.

Motorists on the I-95 corridor from New York City to Washington, D.C., should be alert for ponding of water on roadways and expect travel delays. Record-challenging warmth will bake the Carolinas and southern mid-Atlantic while afternoon thunderstorms soak the Deep South.

Elsewhere, dry and less humid conditions will settle into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest as a sprawling area of high pressure graces the region with ideal weather for outdoor activities. Extreme heat in the West will continue to exacerbate the many ongoing wildfires.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Thursday 109 at Needles, CA



National Low Thursday 28 at Climax, CO



